Kareena Kapoor pens heartfelt tribute on Diego Maradona's demise

Kareena Kapoor has paid a rich tribute to legendary football player Diego Maradona after he passed away on Wednesday.

Maradona, aged 60, died after suffereing a cardiac arrest.

Heartbroken over the sad news, Kareena took to Instagram to post a picture of the football stalwart, captioning it, “Rest in power.”

Her sister Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, reminisced the time when she had the honour to meet Maradona in person.

Sharing a collage of her pictures with him, Karisma wrote, "Had the honour of meeting this legend RiP #diegomaradona."







