Diego Maradona: Filmmaker and other celebrities condole death of football legend

Asif Kapadia, a British filmmaker, shared a special tribute to football legend Diego Maradona, saying 'cant quite believe DM has gone'.

The renowned filmmaker, who directed Amazon Prime Video’s documentary 'Diego Maradona,' which was released in 2019, on Thursday condoled the demise of Argentina legend.

He tweeted: "Cant quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest #legend #DiegoMaradona"



Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), also shared his words on the sad demise of Argentina legend, saying: "My hero no more ...my mad genius rest in peace. I watched football for you,"

According to reports, the former World Cup winner suffered a heart attack in his home, just two weeks after an urgent surgery to repair a brain bleed.

Diego Maradona has been the focus of various scripted projects and documentaries in recent years. Amazon Prime Video is currently working on a scripted bio-series about the player, “Maradona: Sueño Bendito,”

It's directed by Alejandro Aimetta, produced by BTF Media, Dhana Media and Raze.

Covering Diego Maradona's entire life, the series will feature three actors in the titular role: Juan Palomino (adult), Nazareno Casero (adolescent) and Nicolás Goldschmidt (child).