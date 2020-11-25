Here's what Shaniera Akram has to say about couples and golf

Activist Shaniera Akram (left) poses wit her husband Wasim Akram. — Instagram

Shaniera Akram on Wednesday shared a picture of her posing with her husband and shed light upon what she thinks about golf and couples.



"Golf: if your['re] not allowed to talk to each other then there should be absolutely no reason to argue! Perfect," Shaniera wrote on Instagram, underneath a photo of the happy couple at a golf course.

Shaniera was apparently referring to the unwritten golfing rule of not speaking while another player is about to swing.



Meanwhile, sports anchorperson Zainab Abbas, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary, said: "Please tell Hamza (her husband) that too. Golf is his 'me' time."



To which Shaniera said: "Haha! he forfeited that right when he said 'Qubool hai'."