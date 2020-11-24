Mahira Khan makes it to BBC's '100 Most Inspiring Women of 2020' list

BBC describes Mahira Khan as 'no ordinary actress wanting to tackle social issues in Pakistan'

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has been named by BBC in its prestigious list of '100 women of 2020.'

The news was shared by the publication on Tuesday, which described Mahira's services to the South Asian cinema.

She was further lauded for her humanitarian efforts as the national goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

"Mahira Khan is no ordinary actress – she is outspoken against sexual violence, refuses to endorse skin-lightening creams and supports the fight against racism," writes BBC in its description of Mahira.

"She wants to tackle social issues in her native Pakistan by changing the narrative in films and on TV," it adds.

Apart from Mahira, Dr Sania Nishtar, who currently works as the Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to PM Imran Khan, has also made it to the coveted '100 women of 2020' list.