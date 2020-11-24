close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
November 24, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's belongings being removed from Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's belongings are reportedly being moved out of  Frogmore Cottage as the Sussexes have handed over their Windsor home to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The pictures  of Abels removal van, which was spotted heading towards Frogmore Cottage,  went viral on social media ahead of   Princess Eugenie arrival  in the house.

According to a media outlet, The Duke and Duchess's possessions from the property sent to their Montecito mansion under the cover of darkness.

Harry and Meghan are living in California with their son Archie after stepping down as senior royals.

On the other hand, Princess Eugenie and her husband have geared up preparation to permanently  settle into the five-bedroom house on the Queen's Berkshire estate.

Previously, it was reported that Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have moved into the property, left by Meghan and Harry, in recent weeks

 Abels removal van's appearance  near the property, somehow shocked the royal fans who shared the images on social media .

Frogmore Cottage was given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by the Queen Elizabeth in April 2018 a month before their wedding.

