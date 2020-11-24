Priyanka Chopra congratulates Delhi Crime team on win at the International Emmy Awards

Megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated the team of Netflix series Delhi Crime on their win at the International Emmy Awards 2020.



Priyanka, who has become a global name due to her stunning acting skills and charming personality, took to her Instagram Stories to share special tribute to the team for winning an international award.



She wrote along side the picture of the movie: "Congratulations to the entire team on the win at the International Emmy Awards."

Other stars, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Hrithik Roshan, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Onir, Guneet Monga and many others also congratulated the team of Netflix series Delhi Crime on their win at the International Emmy Awards 2020.



The Netflix series won the Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards 2020 on Monday. Creator Richie Mehta and actors Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang among others took to social media to express their joy on this momentous occasion while other members of the film industry congratulated them.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is still riding high on the success of Scam 1992 also congratulated the team of Delhi Crime .



