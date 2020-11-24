Yasir Hussain cuddles Iqra Aziz in new loved-up photo on her birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are a powerhouse couple who never shy away from expressing deep love towards one another.
On Tuesday, Yasir took to Instagram to shower love on his better-half on account of her birthday.
In the photo, Yasir can be seen holding Iqra in a tight embrace. The starlet looks gorgeous clad in a white ensemble.
Yasir, on the other hand, compliments his ladylove perfectly looking dapper in a blue formal suit and tinted shades.
Iqra thanked Yasir for his sweet gesture and wrote, "Thankyou thankyouu thankyouuu for everything."
In another comment, she added, "Shaadi k is ek saal main apnay jitna khush mujhe rakha hai ab agay zindagi aur bhi haseen hogi inshAllah [You've kept me so happy during this one year of marriage, that I look forward for more]. i love you too my lifeline. Allah humain aesa hi rakhay [May God keep us like this] AMEEN."