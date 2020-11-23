Sofia Richie unfollows Hamlin Amelia over romance with her ex Scott Disick

Sofia Richie felt betrayed over Amelia Hamlin's romance with her ex Scott Disick and unfollowed the 19-year-old model and her sisters.



The 22-year-old model split from the realty star, 37, in August following a three year relationship. Scott Disick wasted no time in moving on with 19-year-old Amelia.

Scott and Amelia sparked dating rumours in October after they were seen together at Kendall Jenner's lavish birthday party.

The new lovebirds then appeared to confirm their budding romance as they spotted getting cozy at a beach in Malibu. The PDA-filled pictures went viral which also reportedly angered Hamlin's parents.

Sofia severed social media ties with the Hamlin just a month after she also unfollowed Scott and his other ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shred three children, on Instagram.

Sofia Richie's fans took no time to notice that she has severed ties with the Hamlin sisters and their mother on social media platform Instagram in the wake of his new romance after noticing their absence from her friends' list.



One social media user responded as saying: 'Sophia has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram. She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were "family friends".