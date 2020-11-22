Meghan Markle’s new campaign sheds light on possible return to Instagram: report

Experts recently touched on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reluctance towards creating an Instagram account for Archewell, despite public outcry.

The claim was made by Royally Obsessed podcast hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie.

They explained, "So these new hires are going to oversee a strategy for Archewell. It also noted in the articles I read that they will be working on future production projects for the Sussexes and other personal ventures too.”

"So I hope that the top of their agenda when they meet is Instagram 2.0, and the launch of that for Archewell. Although I am curious regarding Instagram just because Meghan said at the Fortune Summit that she, personally, is over it."

"I'm curious if they will head back to that platform for their Archewell venture, or if they're going to stay away. Their kind of crusade against social media would not play well into this. Having their brand be social-first would feel a little odd. That will be so interesting to see what they do with that."