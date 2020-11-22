close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
Kartik Aaryan leaves fans excited with movie announcement

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan left fans excited as he marked his 30th birthday with a major announcement.

In the post, the star share his new project titled Dhamaka.

The post features a motion poster of the film as Kartik can be seen transformed with a new hairstyle and a bespectacled look while a bridge is burning.

"Aaj mera Birthday hai #DHAMAKA hona chahiye [today is my birthday so there should be some excitement," the caption read.

Take a look:



