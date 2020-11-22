Kartik Aaryan leaves fans excited with movie announcement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan left fans excited as he marked his 30th birthday with a major announcement.
In the post, the star share his new project titled Dhamaka.
The post features a motion poster of the film as Kartik can be seen transformed with a new hairstyle and a bespectacled look while a bridge is burning.
"Aaj mera Birthday hai #DHAMAKA hona chahiye [today is my birthday so there should be some excitement," the caption read.
Take a look: