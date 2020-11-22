'Princess Diana trampled like a sacrificial lamb that the royal family spat out brutally'

Princess Diana was gobbled up by the royal family only to be spat out yeas later

Netflix series The Crown depicts the ill-fate that Princess Diana had to endure, after her life took a turn from the day she met Prince Charles for the first time.



The series shows how the late Princess marriage to Charles was doomed to collapse from the start.

The sheer fact that Diana was treated unfairly by the residents of Buckingham Palace is surely a heartbreaking thing to watch.

In her own words, Diana said that she used as a sacrificial lamb.

She told journalist Andrew Morton in 1992, “Charles had found the virgin, the sacrificial lamb. We met 13 times and we got married.”

Commenting on the same, Queen Mother’s page William Tallon, said that she was lonely and childlike even after she got engaged to the Prince of Wales.

A night before her wedding, she was so desperate to find some company, that she ended up riding a bicycle round and round, ringing the bell and singing, "I’m going to marry the Prince of Wales tomorrow." Ring ring. "I’m going to marry the Prince of Wales tomorrow!"

"She was just a child, you know, just a little girl,” said Tallon.

“I remember being so in love with my husband that I couldn’t take my eyes off him.