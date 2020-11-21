Sia claps back against criticism over Maddie Ziegler’s casting in autistic teen film

The release of Sia’s trailer for the new film Music has incurred a large amount of backlash and none of it has sat right with the singer.

So much so that she took it upon herself to candidly answer all the claims circling across the internet.

After many dubbed the singer’s choice “unacceptable,” she went out on a limb and clarified her decision by claiming, “I actually tried working with a a beautiful young girl non verbal on the spectrum and she found it unpleasant and stressful. So that’s why I cast Maddie.”



Others took the singer’s comment negatively and re-started their barrage of attacks over the “offensive” nature of her 'word choice'. Yet, Sia chose to remain calm and even addressed those comments to the best of her abilities, saying, “I’ve never referred to music as disabled. Special abilities is what I’ve always said, and casting someone at her level of functioning was cruel, not kind, so I made the executive decision that we would do our best to lovingly represent the community.”



Near the end, Sia appeared so ‘over it’ that she released one more tweet saying, “I cast thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans folk, and not as [expletive] prostitutes or drug addicts but s as doctors, nurses and singers. [expletive] sad nobody’s even seen the dang movie. My heart has always been in the right place.”



Check out the trailer below:







