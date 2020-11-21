Prince William's eyes were 'red with tears' after watching Diana's BBC interview

Princess Diana’s BBC interview from decades ago is back in the headlines as a new probe is launched into the interviewer Martin Bashir, who is said to have forged documents to bag the interview.

Reports have now emerged about how the late Princess of Wales’ son Prince William reacted after watching the explosive Panorama interview.

Royal historian and author Robert Lacey wrote in his book, Battle of Brothers, that the Duke of Cambridge ‘wept’ after he watched his mother spill some of her best-kept secrets of her royal life in front of the world.

"Before the 58 minutes ended, William was weeping,” he wrote.

Lacey further claimed that Dr. Andrew Gailey, Eton’s housemaster, found the 11-year-old in tears over the explosive broadcast.

"Gailey told Diana that he found her son slumped on the sofa, his eyes red with tears,” he wrote.