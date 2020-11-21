Ryan Reynolds reveals what quarantining with kids looks like: ‘I'll never get back’

Ryan Reynolds is a doting parent and has proved his love for his family time and time again, but it appears uninterrupted time with his two young girls has gotten to him.

With no schools available to split the load with, the actor expressed his growing exhaustion over it all, in a short and sweet one-liner to Hoda Kotb on The Today Show.

He was even quoted saying, "I am not living paycheck to paycheck like so many people across the country are and the world.”

"But you know for me, the best — I would say obviously is the time spending with family, with my kids, having an incredibly concentrated amount of time with them during a period in their lives that I'll never get back."

However, his conclusion was what left the audience in fits, "If I'm to pick the worst thing, it's probably the incredibly concentrated amount of time I've had with my kids in a time that I'll never get back.”