Prince William not interested in watching his baby years on ‘The Crown’

The Crown has wreaked havoc all across the globe ever since the new season of the Netflix original was dropped.



And while the British royal family is understandably said to be not quite as excited about the explosive new episodes as the rest of the public, there were reports about some members watching it.

However, Prince William and his disliking for his family history’s dramatization on the show continues as Vanity Fair revealed in a report that the future king has “no desire” to watch it.

Katie Nicholls described in the publication that the Duke of Cambridge is not interested in watching “his baby years unfold” on the bombshell series which is a "fictitious depiction of the breakdown of his parents’ marriage, as well as his baby years."

Apart from that, the magazine cited sources close to Prince Charles, saying: “Many royal historians and experts have dismissed it as fiction but Netflix is playing a dangerous game. They’re making money out of characterizing people who work hard for the nation.”

“If people are using the series as a textbook for royal history that’s troublesome. Netflix has a duty to be upfront about its programming and the producers should be more honest about what is fact and what is fiction,” they said.

“It’s not the first drama about a difficult chapter but a bit more honesty on the program makers’ part about it being a drama wouldn’t go amiss,” the insider added.