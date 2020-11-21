Prince Harry comes out all guns blazing against William’s solo statement on Panorama scandal

Prince Harry has fired back against press censure on how he did not show support on William's statement

Prince Harry is striking back against backlash over his decision to keep mum on BBC ordering an investigation into the Panorama interview with late Princess Diana.



The Duke of Sussex was bashed blatantly for not voicing support to his brother William, who he is engaged in a cold war with, after he hailed BBC.

In response, Harry's rep has issued a rather strong statement against all the press censure, stating how the entire situation is just being used to add fuel to the fire.

"Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers,” a source close to Harry told PEOPLE.

"Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening.”



The source went on to mention how the Duke has been vocal about his mother's sad demise affecting him since he was 12.

“You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him," the insider added.



“He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him," they continued.

Earlier, BBC had vowed to carry out an independent investigation to unravel the truth about 'forged bank documents' being shown to Diana by Martin Bashir, to convince her to give the explosive interview.

Prince William had lauded the publication's efforts to dig out facts, "The independent investigation is a step in the right direction," he said via a statement.