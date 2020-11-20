Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's cozy beach date hurts Kourtney Kardashian: 'Not Ok'

Scott Disick, who fueled more romance rumors with Amelia Hamlin after they were spotted getting cozy on a beach date, has hurt his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian shared some never-seen-before snaps of herself with a caption: 'not ok' and went topless after chic appearance of Scott Disick with 19-year-old model.

The reality star teased her fans as she captioned the post: 'not ok'.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's post comes as her ex Scott Disick flaunted his new relationship with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin during a beach date



In a series of photos, the mom-of-three can be seen topless in a black outfit and matching skirt with a high slit that showed off her thigh.



Kourtney, 41, dated Scott on and off beginning in 2006 until their final split in 2015. They share three kids: Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five.

Scott and Amelia made their debut as a couple when they attended Kendall Jenner's bash together.



Scott Disick's new relationship with Amelia Hamlin will likely disappoint his and Kourtney Kardashian's fans, as many have noticed he's become closer with Kourtney in recent months.