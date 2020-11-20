Bobby Brown speaks out after Bobby Jr.’s death: ‘I can’t explain the pain’

Award winning singer Bobby Brown was recently been hit with the loss of his son Bobby Jr. and according to reports, the singer is having a tough time coming to terms with it all.



This Thursday the singer spoke to TMZ about the loss and revealed just how “devastated” he and his family are at the moment.

He was quoted saying, “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

The report also noted that, prior to his death Bobby Jr. experienced flu-like symptoms but had not tested positive for Covid-19.

Brown isn’t the only member of the family who has publically addressed the loss either. Just a day prior, Brown Jr.’s brother Landon posted a heartfelt tribute to his brother over on Instagram and it read, "I love you forever King."

A day later he posted another tribute for his late brother and captioned it saying, “Everything hurts King…”





