Prince William touches on Princess Diana’s Panorama probe: ‘It should help’

Prince William recently released a statement regarding the probe being led into Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview, and through it all left royal fans in shock.

The statement was released on Twitter by royal author and correspondent Omid Scobie. It read, “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.”

Furthermore, “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

For the unversed, currently, “The BBC have appointed former judge and barrister Lord Dyson to lead an independent investigation to ‘get to the truth’ about how the network and journalist Martin Bashir got their 1995 Panorama interview with Princess Diana.”



