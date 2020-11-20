Emma Corrin to return as Princess Diana in 'The Crown' despite backlash on season 4?

Emma Corrin will return as Princess Diana through various flashbacks in 'The Crown' season 5

Emma Corrin is all set to make a grand comeback in the next season of The Crown despite upsetting the royal family with her portrayal of Princess Diana in show's fourth season.



Corrin, who stepped in the shoes of Diana lately, will largely be replaced by actress Elizabeth Debicki in the next season, but will come back in flashbacks.

According to a source cited by The Sun, "Under normal circumstances, The Crown’s rule is that the entire cast changes after every two series, but Emma has been exceptional as Di."

"So although Elizabeth will take over the role, they’re looking at ways that her predecessor can appear, albeit in flashbacks to her younger years," the insider added.

The outlet adds such returns have been done before despite the casts being swapped out.

As for Queen Elizabeth, show creator Peter Morgan plans on bringing back Olivia Colman in the next season too.

"I don’t want to say anything yet, but I’m toying with a couple of ideas… I’ll see what I can do," Morgan told Radio Times.

