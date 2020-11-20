Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive heartwarming cards from Cambridge kids on 73rd anniversary

New photo shows Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip leafing through the collection of cards

Members of the Buckingham Palace are celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 73 years of marriage with Prince Philip and for the occasion, Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids have sent them homemade gifts on Friday.



The duo, that wed each other on 20 November in 1947, have received a bunch of adorable handmade cards from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in an endearing photo released by the palace.

Clicked inside the Oak Room of the Windsor Castle, the photo shows Queen Elizabeth and Philip leafing through the collection of cards. While the monarch looks cool and collected, Philip looks cheerful and overjoyed.

Owing to the pandemic, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have been separated from their great-grandchildren as they are isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their parents.

Meanwhile, the Queen and Prince Philip recently returned to the Windsor Castle after spending a few months at Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Isolating together have surely brought the Queen and her consort closer.

They have spent more time together than they have in years, as they have largely been living in a "bubble" with a small coterie of staff at Windsor.

Next month, the royal family will be celebrating another milestone with Prince Philip turning 100 years' old.