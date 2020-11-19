close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 19, 2020

'The Crown' slammed for portrayal of Queen's second son

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 19, 2020

Netflix show "The Crown" is under criticism from experts for its portrayal of several members of the British royal family.

The criticism of the show recently intensified after its fourth season was released by the streaming giant.

According to the latest article in the Telegraph, the second son of Queen Elizabeth has been depicted as a loose canon in the fourth season.⁠

Commenting on Andrew's depiction, Royal biographer Nigel Cawthorne said, "It’s easy to forget that, in the early Eighties, Andrew often outshone Princess Diana’s popularity. Handsome, tall, sporty and self-confident, he was a glamorous foil to his not so photogenic older brother," he wrote.

The article said Andrew admits to the British monarch that he has commandeered the chopper as a “matter of national importance” and describes the plot of an R-rated film that his latest girlfriend starred in.⁠

Latest News

More From Entertainment