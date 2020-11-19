Machine Gun Kelly to add another feather in his cap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Machine Gun Kelly is all set to make his American Music Awards debut, the Cleveland rapper announced on social media.
Taking to Twitter, the singer announced that he would be performing at the AMAs on Sunday.
The announcement was also made by the official Twitter account of American Music Awards.
Meanwhile, MGK is dating actress Megan Fox. The "Transformers" actress took the internet by storm when her pictures with the rapper had surfaced online earlier this year.