Meghan Markle drags Queen, Prince Charles, and William into her privacy row: report

Meghan Markle has dragged the senior royals into her privacy row as the Duchess reportedly revealed in court documents that she had sought advice from two senior family members before writing a letter to her father Thomas Markle.



According to reports, Prince Harry's wife has reportedly disclosed another secret conversations with senior members of the Royal Family in documents as she named the royals.

Such conversations with senior members of the Royal Family would normally be strictly confidential but Meghan has disclosed them in documents she would have known would have been made public.



In documents from Meghan's lawyers yesterday, it was claimed the former actress "wanted to follow protocol" on how to deal with media coverage around her father - going to two senior members of the royal family on "how best to address the situation".

According to a media outlet, the two royals are not named and Meghan Markle's legal team could be referring to a number of other members of the family. But the most senior members of the Royal Family are the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, the language used in the legal documents drags them into the contentious case.