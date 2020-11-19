close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 19, 2020

Kim Kardashian gives fans major style envy as she shares new stunning snaps

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 19, 2020

Kim Kardashian, who celebrated 40th birthday on October 21, mesmerised fans with her dazzling  looks as she shared   her unseen pictures on Instagram Wednesday.

The reality star's recent photo session  gave fans major  style envy. The gorgeous lady   shared new snaps, which were  taken during her week-long birthday getaway to Tahiti, on social media to attract massive applause from her followers.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star looked glam  in stunning tiger print outfit teamed with statement earrings.

 The mother-of-four's flew her hair artist Chris Appleton and make-up artist Mary Phillips all the way to French Polynesia.

The gorgeous celebrity had to face backlash for spending huge amount on her tone deaf, mask-free festivities in the midst of record-breaking unemployment and coronavirus cases spiking nationwide.

Kim Kardashian and her family and friends reportedly stayed at a luxury resort The Brando on the private island of Tetiaroa for birthday celebrations.

