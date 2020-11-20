Kamran Akmal ruled out of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to shoulder injury

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal. — The News/Files

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal will not play in the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to a shoulder injury, sources said.



The wicketkeeper-batsman was playing for Central Punjab in the tournament.

Sources said Akmal will be replaced by Ali Shan as Central Punjab's wicketkeeper for the fourth round of the tournament, which is beginning from Friday.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will resume after a break due to the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.