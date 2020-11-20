close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
November 20, 2020

Kamran Akmal ruled out of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to shoulder injury

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 20, 2020
Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal. — The News/Files

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal will not play in the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy due to a shoulder injury, sources said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was playing for Central Punjab in the tournament.

Sources said Akmal will be replaced by Ali Shan as Central Punjab's wicketkeeper for the fourth round of the tournament, which is beginning from Friday.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will resume after a break due to the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Latest News

More From Sports