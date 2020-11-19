Kylie Jenner sets internet ablaze as she shares new snaps in red outfit

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has stunned fans as she shared some snaps in tiny red outfit to her Instagram on Wednesday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's latest photos have proved that she looks glam in anything as appeared to be a gorgeous beauty as she opted for a red swimsuit to flaunt her toned abs.



The 23-year -old reality star looked stunning in a colour-clashing outfit that was adding to her charming personality. With her long blonde locks hanging down her back and right shoulder, Kylie looked as beautiful as ever.



Kylie Jenner's fans were lost for words with her latest Instagram offering.



The lip-kit mogul had all eyes on her as she shared a poolside snap to her 200 million followers.

The charming star's glamorous photo was also gave a rare glimpse inside her extravagant garden.

Kylie Jenner looked different as she showed off her new ombré-style hair, which is the process of her locks fading from brunette into blonde.



The businesswoman did not wear a single scrap of makeup as she showed off her natural skin in the sunlight.

Kylie made her mark as the most popular Kardashian-Jenner sister as she hit a milestone of 200 million followers.



She is the first of the family to reach the epic milestone, and now has more fans than her sister Kim Kardashian - who has 191 million Instagram followers.

Kendall Jenner is the closest behind Kim as the catwalk queen has an impressive 141 million followers and below her is Khloe Kardashian with 122 million, and Kourtney has 103 million.