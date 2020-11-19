How BTS reframed K-Pop for the modern world with ‘Map of the Soul’

BTS has changed the mainstream idea of K-Pop stars with their sudden rise to international acclaim and the only way it became possible was through the group’s unique views on music.

The duo recently shared their thoughts regarding the international exposure Dynamite has been receiving from the western world and admitted to The Guardian that they live with a “complex set of feelings” over their success.

Dynamite, has flung the group not only into the international spotlight but has given international fans unfamiliar with K-Pop, and easily digestible song that is designed to fit their language narrative.

Even their leader RM feels a little overwhelmed by the raging success. So much so that self-doubt once entered into his mind.

The leader once told a leading daily, “Doing the promotional interviews, [I kept saying], ‘Music truly transcends every barrier.’ But even while I was saying it I questioned myself if I indeed believe it.”



