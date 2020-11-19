close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 19, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal rift far from healing after recent drama

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 19, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal rift appears to have gotten worse following the recent drama on Remembrance Day.

Royal report Katie Nicholl spilled the tea to OK! magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bent on doing things their own way which has led matters towards an unfortunate escalation.

Harry and Meghan do “things their own way whatever the cost, while the Firm refuses to bend the rules,” said Nicoll as she brought up the recent example of the Sussex visit to a Los Angeles Cemetery on Remembrance Day along with photographer Lee Morgan.

“There is such a gaping cavern now and exercises like this only serve to widen that gap rather than heal the rift,” she said.

“Harry and Meghan do things very differently to the royal family and to me it shows how determined they are to do things their own way whatever the cost,” she added.  

Latest News

More From Entertainment