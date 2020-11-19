Salman Khan in isolation after COVID-19 outbreak amongst staff

Salman Khan has placed himself in quarantine as a precautionary measure along with the rest of his family

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has gone into isolation after three of his staff members were tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the three close workers who contracted the viral disease, one was the Bharat actor’s personal driver Ashok along with two staffers, Pinkvilla reported.

The actor has placed himself in quarantine as a precautionary measure, while the rest of his family will also be isolating for the next 114 days.

His COVID-19 positive staffers on the other hand, have been admitted to Bombay Hospital to help them speed up their recovery process.