Kate Middleton to slam the doors on 'outdated royal rules’ when she becomes Queen

Kate Middleton has waited long enough to throw royal customs out

Kate Middleton will practically throw out all the outdated and obsolete royal traditions that are no longer serving the family when she becomes Queen Consort.



According to an insider, the Duchess of Cambridge will shun all the age -old practices as a modern queen to signify renewal in the monarchy.

“Kate may change some of the outdated royal rules when she becomes queen [consort],” the source told Us Weekly, adding that she might allot more time to meet and speak with the public at official events.

“She’s also been very present on social media and has gotten comfortable doing TV interviews and virtual chats. She’s keen to continue that in the future as well," the insider added.

Talking about how Kate is apt to fill in the shoes of the queen, the tipster said that she has waited long enough.

“Kate has flourished into a queen in waiting in front of everyone’s eyes. The royal family could not be more pleased.”

However, for now, her priorities solely remain her three kids.

“Family means everything to Kate, and one of her biggest worries about the future is not being there for George, Charlotte and Louis,” a separate source revealed earlier.