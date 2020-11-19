Jennifer Aniston announces new venture - but it's not about acting

Jennifer Aniston was excited to share the news of her new job with her fans on Instagram.

The Friends alum revealed she has partnered with collagen and wellness brand Vital Proteins.

For the purpose, Aniston has been appointed as both Chief Creative Officer and the face of the brand’s upcoming campaign.

Talking to PEOPLE, the starlet said, "Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day."

“Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago,” she said.

“Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me.”