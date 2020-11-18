Gigi Hadid stuns fans with jaw-dropping post-pregnancy snaps

Gigi Hadid dons jaw-dropping black creations by Alexander Wang

Gigi Hadid has left her fans dazzled with a bunch of stunning new snaps.

The new mom, who welcomed her first daughter with Zayn Malik in October, gave a glimpse at her post-pregnancy body.

Fans are delighted to see how Gigi is glowing even during her post-partum days.

In the photos, the supermodel dons jaw-dropping black creations by Alexander Wang.

Take a look









"WANGGANG GI THANG @alexanderwangny aw20 by the great @stevenkleinstudio honored, @alexwangny !!" Gigi captioned her pictures.

According to sources, Gigi is settling best in her new role as a mother.

Earlier, she even posed with her daughter in an adorable picture that took the internet by storm.

In the picture, Gigi cuddled her and Zayn's little one as she tried to make her burp.

“She burps sunshine,” wrote Gigi alongside the endearing photo.