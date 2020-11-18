Jennifer Aniston's absence from virtual 'Friends' reunion angers fans

Jennifer Aniston's fans have reacted to her absence from virtual reunion of 'Friends' as Lisa Kudrow's alter-ego Fiona Wallace virtually spoke to four of her co-stars.

Lisa Kudrow mesmerised the excited fans on Monday after sharing footage of herself in character as Web Therapy's Fiona Wallace, chatting to her 'Friends' co-stars.



In the virtual reunion, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all played different patients in the special episode, although Jennifer Aniston was noticeably absent.



On Instagram, Lisa wrote alongside the clip: "@webtherapyshow so fun when these guys came. Maybe one day JA… It's all on @imdbtv."

Fans were quick to respond on the video, with one reacting: "Jennifer Aniston where are you?,"



Another wrote: "Maybe now JA."

A third one added: "I love this so much."

It's not known why Jennifer was unable to take part in the show, but the Rachel Green actress had good reasons.

Friends fans are excited for the much-anticipated reunion show, which has been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic.



The unscripted special was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date.

In June, meanwhile, Jennifer and Lisa took part in a Friends Q&A for Variety's YouTube channel.



Lisa, during the chat, admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, teasing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things."

All six cast members are yet to reunite together, in September, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa and Courteney delighted fans after appearing on TV together at the Emmy Awards.

