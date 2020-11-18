Queen Elizabeth under fire for Prince Harry’s Remembrance Day snub: report

Queen Elizabeth has recently been slammed by royal fans for reportedly “pushing her luck” with Prince Harry and “archaically” rejecting him as a member of the royal family in public.

Fans gave their anguished takes on the cruel snub over on Twitter. While one wrote, “Some are blessed that common decency would not allow this disrespect of his time served with honor, one would hope the queen would lead in that manner!" another said, “The way the Queen is treating Prince Harry is totally archaic.”

However, the post with the most retweets and likes was one that expressed the Palace’s 'crude' public display in the most candid of fashions.

It read, “They reject Prince Harry's request to lay a wreath of Remembrance and for some reason felt the need to make it public. For why? To let us know he wasn't welcome? Humiliate him? This is spectacularly cruel. The timing is [expletive] too, it pulls focus from the Fallen.”