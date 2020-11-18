Taylor Swift felt like ‘old news’ before ‘Red’ released

Taylor Swift recently admitted to having felt like “old news” before her album Red hit mainstream media.



The singer touched upon her struggles during an interview on the Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast.

There she was even quoted saying, "I've always been very aware of my own relevancy and mortality. My career started when I was 16 putting out albums, so by 22, I was already feeling like old news."

"I was already watching newer, cooler artists come out every week. I was already feeling like, 'You know, [expletive] I'm on my fourth record, what can I offer people?' That was sort of when I was like, 'No, you know what? I don't want this to be the part of me that stays in this one place musically forever and bores people to death’."

With time Taylor developed "An interesting wrestling match with my own fears of remaining stagnant." This "made Red the kind of joy ride that it ended up being."

"I really do see this album as my 'splatter paint album’. Just using all the colors and throwing it at the wall and seeing what sticks. When the album came out, it had a lot of people that were criticizing it for its — the fans make fun of me for saying this so much over the course of [the] years — lack of being sonically cohesive. It was absolutely not cohesive. But it was sort of a metaphor for how messy a real breakup is."

"I look back on this as my only true breakup album — every other album has flickers of different things. But this was an album that I wrote specifically about like a pure, absolute to the core heartbreak, and you do a lot of vacillating and changing when you're going through something like that. So this record actually is an accurate depiction symbolically of that."

During the course of her interview the singer even recalled the rough life patch she underwent before All Too Well released, "I was like a broken human walking into rehearsal, just feeling terrible about what was going on in my personal life.”

"I walked in, and I remember we had just hired David Cook, who [has been] my band leader ever since then. I ended up playing four chords over and over again, and the band started kicking it. People started playing along with me. I think they could tell I was really going through it."

She concluded by saying, "I just started singing and riffing and ad-libbing this song that basically was All Too Well. It was that song but probably had seven extra verses. I included the [expletive] word, and I remember my sound guy was like, 'I burned a CD of that thing you were doing in case you want it.' I was like, 'Sure.' I ended up taking it home and listening to it and was like, 'I actually really like this, but it's 10 minutes long. I need to pair it down.'"