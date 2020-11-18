Princess Diana had no choice but to ‘accept’ Camilla as Charles’s ‘one true love’

Princess Diana, despite her untiring efforts against the abundance of setbacks she had to face within the royal family, had little to no power when it came to fighting for herself.

Royal biographer Tina Brown spoke about the late Princess of Wales being unable do anything about her husband’s extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The author of Diana Chronicles said she eventually had to ‘accept Camilla’ after losing her battle.

“At the end of Diana’s life, she and Charles were on the best terms they had been for a very long time,” she said.

“Charles got into the habit of dropping in on her at Kensington Palace and they would have tea and sort of rueful exchange. They even had some laughs together,” she continued.

“It was definitely calming down, the boys were older. They talked about their philanthropies. And she had accepted Camilla. One thing she had finally done was really understanding that Camilla was the love of his life, and there was just nothing she could do about it,” she went on to say.

“But she said to me at that lunch that she would go back to Charles in a heartbeat if he wanted her,” she added.