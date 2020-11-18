Imran Khan is no longer an actor, confirms his friend Akshay Oberoi

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who made waves in the industry with several hits, has bid adieu to his acting career.

The news was confirmed by his friend and actor Akshay Oberoi, who revealed in an interview with Navbharat Times that the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star is no longer an actor.

“My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call,” he said about megastar Aamir Khan’s nephew.

“Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West,” he said.

“See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon.”

“Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high,” he added.