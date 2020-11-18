Angelina Jolie’s request of judge’s removal denied in legal battle against Brad Pitt

American actor Angelina Jolie had her request to remove a judge denied in her custody case against ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The legal battle will have to now carry forward as-is after the Maleficent actor’s request of having John W. Ouderkirk removed the case, turned down on Tuesday, reported Entertainment Tonight.

The report by ET claims that Jolie was unable to meet the burden of proof which would enable her request to be fulfilled upon legal grounds.

Back in August, Jolie had appealed for the removal of the judge citing reasons of his failure to make known his close business ties with her ex-husband’s legal team.

She had argued in the filing in Los Angeles Superior Court that the judge should be dismissed from the custody battle over his delay and reluctance in disclosing the other cases Pitt’s attorney Anne C. Kiley had hired him for.