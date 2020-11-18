close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
Harvey Weinstein at risk of contracting COVID-19 again as he awaits test results

Harvey Weinstein was waiting to get his coronavirus test results back at a maximum security prison 

Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s health has deteriorated behind bars as he currently awaits COVID-19 test results.

A source confirmed to The Post on Tuesday that the 68-year-old former producer was waiting to get his coronavirus test results back at a maximum security prison in upstate New York.

The convicted rapist’s reps Juda Engelmayer and Craig Rothfeld issued a statement, saying: “We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff [at the Wende Correctional Facility] for which the entire legal defense team is grateful.”

Earlier on Tuesday, TMZ reported that Weinstein had been tested for the virus and was kept in isolation or 72 hours till the results were back.

The disgraced producer is already suffering from a number of underlying health issues, including high blood pressure, cardiac problems, extreme diabetes as well as a spine condition. He had already once recovered from COVID-19 back in March this year. 

