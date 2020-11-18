Meghan Markle in horror as Netflix demands 'pint of blood' in shocking deal

Meghan Markle warned against proceeding with offensive Netflix deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's whopping Netflix deal, worth over $100 million dollars, has become a matter of great concern for them lately.



The streaming giant has come under fire for its grotesque and cruel depiction of the senior royals in season four of The Crown.

This has angered royal experts who have warned Harry and Meghan against proceeding with their production deal with Netflix.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has warned that Netflix will want a "pint of blood" from the royal couple.

"I think Harry made a terrible error. I think the way that he has left the Royal Family, the way he did it, and he’s changed," she said on Good Morning Britain.

"He’s almost unrecognisable from Prince Harry I spent a lot of time with. But I think, you know, Meghan is desperate to earn lots of money and Netflix offered them something," Angela added.

"I think they’re being naive as they have been about lots of things in that they don’t realise that a big company like Netflix is going to want its pint of blood.

"They’re going to delve in and get a lot of information that will absolutely decry the royal family. I think the royal family does a lot of for us. Of course they’ve got a lot of faults, haven’t we all.

Slamming The Crown, Angela said, "I think the programme stinks actually. It’s spiteful, it just goes for people’s negative points rather than their positive ones. It is unbalanced.

"It’s like a golden apple that inside is rotten. It is very, very unfair to the royal family," she added.