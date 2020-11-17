Marvel fans weigh in the possibility of an all-female Avengers film

Marvel buffs have been pining for an all-female Avengers film since a while

While many of us have rooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the dawn of time, it has mostly been a male-dominated club.



However, that changed significantly in Avengers: Endgame where we saw the baton being passed on to many of the women superheroes.

Subsequent to that, many Marvel buffs have been pining for an all-female Avengers film. However, some fans are still a bit skeptical, if reports are to be believed.

Letitia Wright who plays Shuri in Black Panther had spoken about the possibility once, saying: “As long as there’s an organic reason for there to be an all-female group. I don’t want all these female heroes to be shoehorned into a movie, just for the sake of feminism.”

Some fans on Reddit were in agreement with the aforementioned statement as they wished for the film to make sense in the storyline of MCU and not appear forced.

“I appreciate what they were trying to do with that ‘girls get the job done’ moment in Endgame, but it felt too shoehorned and unnatural. If they can find a way for it to feel natural and make sense then I’ll be watch it on day one,” one fan wrote.

“Even if the ratio of women to men was higher and not all female I think it could still be interesting. We had 5 males and one female in the first avengers so if they could find a compelling story in the comics to pull it off and make it fit in the universe instead of just throwing it in to do it then yeah fine,” added another.

“Token male would be hilarious. And I do like what someone suggested up thread with Ant-man being that guy. EVERYONE loves Paul Rudd. And he's the perfect dude to just happen to be in the vicinity and willing to help in any way he can,” a third fan suggested.