Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne ‘have no time to watch nonsense’ on ‘The Crown’

The new season of the Netflix series The Crown has become the talk of town as it unfolds the truckload of drama that went down behind the palace walls.



And while fans are in a frenzy about the fourth season rolling out, members of the British royal family are perhaps not too elated, especially Princess Anne, whose character was shown in great detail in the new season.

Katie Nicholl of Vanity Fair cited a source who said: "The Queen has no desire to watch herself in a fictitious TV program.”

The insider added that, "Anne has no time for such nonsense.”

This comes after the Daily Mail had earlier reported that Prince William believes that “both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money."