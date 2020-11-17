Humayun Saeed encourages fans to exhibit their filmmaking skills with NASFF

Humayun Saeed urged his fans and followers to bring out the filmmaker within them

Some of Pakistan's most prominent names in the showbiz industry are joining hands to encourage fans to portray a positive image of the country through their filmmaking skills by taking part in the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF).

Humayun Saeed turned to his social media with a video to urge his fans and followers to bring out the filmmaker within them, in a bid to uncover the hidden talents in the country.

“Time to exhibit your talent, time to prove your abilities, time to showcase Pakistan to the world!” he wrote.

“If you have the knack for films, television or production then #NASFF is the right place to be!” he added.



The competition is being held under the auspices of ISPR and encourages the participants to showcase Pakistan through their lens. The winners will be extended scholarships in the top filming schools all around the globe.