Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan to reportedly collaborate for a rom-com

'The talks between Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been successful,' claims the report

B-Town superstar Shah Rukh Khan is spending more time behind the cameras by focusing on production and staying away from the limelight.

According to the latest hearsay, the King of Bollywood’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment is at present developing quite a lot of projects and will also rope in Kartik Aaryan for one them.

A report by Filmfare cited a source, saying: “The script of the film is locked and the makers are planning to roll it around mid-next year. Kartik has shown his interest and is currently discussing his dates before he commits to the film.”

“However, the talks so far have been positive and it's just a matter of fact Kartik signs on the dotted line,” added the source.