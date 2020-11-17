close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 17, 2020

Akshay Kumar always gives Bollywood parties a miss: Here's why

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 17, 2020
Akshay Kumar revealed why he refrains from attending any party in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s sleeping routines are famous all across the industry as he gives several things a miss just to head to bed early.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Padman actor revealed why he refrains from attending any party in Bollywood.

Sharma asked Kumar: “Kehte hai ki aap parties mein isliye nahi jaate kyunki phir aapko bhi unhe party deni padegi aur kharcha karna padega. Yeh afwa hai ya sach hai (It is said that you don’t go to parties because you don’t want to throw any parties yourself and spend money. Is this a rumour or the truth)?”

While Kumar jokingly said it was the truth, he went on to reveal the real reason as well: “I love my sleep and I love to see the mornings. People who invite me to a party know that I will leave early because I have to be in bed. And let me tell you, I hate night shifts.”

