Scooter Braun reignites war with Taylor Swift after selling her records for $300 million

Taylor Swift said she was 'grossed out' by Scooter Braun's deal

Scooter Braun, after acquiring Taylor Swift's label, has reignited his war with the singer by selling her master recording for over $300 million!

According to Variety, Braun's Ithaca Holdings has sold the masters of Swift’s first six albums to an investment fund.

17 months ago, Braun had acquired the legal rights for all of Swift's albums causing a major rife with her.

Speaking out at the time, Swift said she was “grossed out” by the deal.

She alleged that before the acquisition, neither her or her team was informed about Big Machine Label going out to Braun.

“I guess it might somehow be possible that her dad Scott, 13 Management lawyer Jay Schaudies (who represented Scott Swift on the shareholder calls) or 13 Management executive and Big Machine LLC shareholder Frank Bell (who was on the shareholder calls) didn’t say anything to Taylor over the prior 5 days,” Ithaca's co-founder Scott Borchetta wrote in response. “I guess it’s possible that she might not have seen my text.



“But, I truly doubt that she ‘woke up to the news when everyone else did,’” he added.

Swift, who is now assigned to Universal Music Group, said earlier this month that she will re-record all her songs and it will take her only a month to do so.