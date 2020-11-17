Not just Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth too broke royal protocol while delivering Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth breached royal protocol during the birth of Prince Charles

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may enjoy an ill-repute of throwing royal tradition down the drain, they may not be the only royals to do that.



It has been reported by PEOPLE that Queen Elizabeth breached royal protocol herself, during the birth of Prince Charles.

Before Charles was born, it was customary for a senior politican to witness the birth of any royal baby born within the confines of the palace.

However, King George VI lifted this rule for her own daughter, before she gave birth to her first child, the heir apparent of the British throne, Prince Charles.

Charles was delivered by caesarean section at Buckingham Palace and his birth was announced on the BBC News.

Not only this, the Prince of Wales, at just four years' old made history by becoming the first youngest royal to witness the Queen's coronation when she ascended the throne.

PEOPLE goes on to add that Charles even receieved a special invite to the event of his own to attend the historic annoinment.