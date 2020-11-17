Priyanka Chopra is now 'British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change'

Priyanka Chopra is all set to encourage people to celebrate the beautiful differences amongst each other

Priyanka Chopra is breaking barriers with every single change she inititates in the world.



The global icon announced on Monday that she has become 'British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change.'

Taking to Instagram, Pee Cee shared, "I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year."

"We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me."

Uploading a Vogue cover in her post, Pee Cee revealed she is all set to encourage the rest of the world to celebrate the beautiful differences amongst people.



With her new role, Priyanka will work elucidate upon the best practices within the fashion industry, celebrate those who are inclusive and ethical, and also highlight the importance of creative education.

Elaborating on Pee Cee's appointment, Caroline Rush, chief executive at British Fashion Council, commented revealed, “We look forward to working with Priyanka over the next 12 months, for her to share her voice and knowledge on causes she cares about, helping us with the important goal towards creating an industry that is more diverse, equal and fair.”