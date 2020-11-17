close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 17, 2020

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Ibni Arabi actor wants to play a biker in the future?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 17, 2020

Ozman Sirgood, the Turkish actor who played the role of Ibni Arabi in the popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul", shared his new look on Instagram on Sunday.

The actor sported a long beard and donned a biker head scarf for his new post.

"Fans DECIDE: Should I play a Biker in the future?⁠" He captioned the post.

Thousands of fans liked Ozman's post on the photo and video sharing app where he is followed by a large number of Pakistanis.


