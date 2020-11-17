Dirilis: Ertugrul: Ibni Arabi actor wants to play a biker in the future?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ozman Sirgood, the Turkish actor who played the role of Ibni Arabi in the popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul", shared his new look on Instagram on Sunday.
The actor sported a long beard and donned a biker head scarf for his new post.
"Fans DECIDE: Should I play a Biker in the future?" He captioned the post.
Thousands of fans liked Ozman's post on the photo and video sharing app where he is followed by a large number of Pakistanis.